MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota say a shooting after a Sunday morning car crash left a 17-year-old boy dead and a 25-year-old man in custody.

The Rochester Police Department says the shooting, based on statements from witnesses, does not appear to be an incident of road rage.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 31st Street and East River Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Muhammed Rahim, of Rochester, lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Rahim was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The shooter, 25-year-old Alexander Weiss, also of Rochester, was arrested. Police say that he was a legal gun permit holder.

Witnesses told investigators that the shooting happened after a car crash, which led to a confrontation between Weiss, Rahim and one of his two teenage passengers.

Police say Weiss is being held pending charges of second-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police say that anyone with information is asked to call 507-328-6800.

Investigators are specifically looking to speak with a witness who drove by the scene. She is described as being a woman in her 30s driving east on 31st Street in a red SUV.