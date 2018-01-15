MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While many fans flocked to Vikings gear stores after Sunday’s miraculous win, one fan was nursing a significant injury he suffered while celebrating.

“We were all jumping up and down,” said Brendan Koop, recalling the moment Stefon Diggs caught the game-winning pass from Case Keenum and ran it down for a last-second touchdown.

Then it happened.

“It felt like a bowling ball landed on the back of my foot,” he said.

Turns out, Koop tore his Achilles tendon during the celebration at his Ham Lake home with his eight kids. He now may need surgery.

Question is: Was it worth it?

“Yes,” Koop said, “to make sure they had that play.”

As it happens, Koop’s father, Dr. Steve Koop, is a well-known local orthopedic surgeon.

After the incident, he told his son he had to go in and get his injury looked at.

Koop says he couldn’t pull himself away from the TV Sunday night amid all the replays and game coverage. Reliving the moment was just too fun.

As such, he went to urgent care Monday morning.