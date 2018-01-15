MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re about 20 days away from the Super Bowl. But we’re only 10 days away from the start of Super Bowl LIVE — the event that will take over six blocks of Nicollet Mall.

Monday we learned how all the fun will be mapped out.

Only a few months after construction on Nicollet Mall finished up, a new project has started.

“So now you can actually go online and plan what you’re gonna do with your visit to Super Bowl LIVE,”Super Bowl Host Committee VP of Communications Andrea Mokros said.

Running from Sixth Street to 12th Street, this map pinpoints each event and activity during Super Bowl LIVE’s 10 day stretch.

“I’m excited to see whatever’s going to go on at this bridge,” Rachael Shuler said.

The Birkebiener bridge is already finished, with traffic rolling underneath and soon to be skiers and tubers on top.

“Two days that I’d highly recommend,” Mokros said. “The first is Monday night where we’re celebrating Prince.”

There will be performances by Morris Day and the Time and the Revolution at the Verizon stage right outside Dayton’s.

And if the Bold North’s temps are too cold to handle, there’s plenty to do indoors.

“One of the inside events is in the first floor of the Dayton’s project, the old Macy’s building,” Mokros said. “And that is Hallmark Channel is actually going to be putting on a kitten bowl, so who can resist cute kittens.”

People looking for a thrill will see one right outside WCCO for Polaris Updsidedown town, with snowmobile stuntmen soaring over the Mall.

And nearby in Peavy Plaza, the snowdrifts will be replaced with an ice rink. Skate rentals will be free.

Those events are just a few ways Nicollet will bustling with Super Bowl entertainment.

“It’s exciting. There’s a lot of positive energy and we kind of get to show the city off to the rest of the country and world potentially,” Shuler said.

In a few days, the official Super Bowl LII app will be available. That way you can see the list of events and maps needed to navigate downtown.

We’re also expecting another announcement from Super Bowl LIVE regarding all the food that will be available. We’ll know that later this week.