MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A little over a year ago, Kylie Bearse visited Arlyn, from Fargo, N.D.

At the time, he had been in Minneapolis for months because his liver unexpectedly failed.

While he was waiting for a transplant at Masonic Children’s Hospital, his mom was also there, delivering his baby sister.

“They just have this really special connection,” Erica said in November 2016. “From the very first time that he held her, she just snuggled her head right up next to him and didn’t cry.”

“She cries for everyone else but not me,” Arlyn said.

Two days after the delivery, Arlyn got his new liver.

But it took several more months before they could all return home, which they did last spring.

Arlyn was granted a Make-A-Wish trip to Disney world and they stayed at Give Kids the World. It was an amazing week together as a family and he loved having a private meet and greet with some of his favorite super heroes and going to Sea World.

His mom says there have been a few minor health setbacks, but overall he’s doing great and getting stronger.

They’ll be back in Minneapolis this March for his next six-month checkup.