MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Monday they’ve signed relief pitcher Addison Reed to a two-year contract.
The right-handed pitcher signed the contract for $16.75 million, and he’s an instant and significant upgrade to the Twins bullpen. Reed, 29, is entering his eighth MLB season and has played with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.
He’s 18-21 as a reliever with a career 3.40 earned run average in more than 400 innings pitched with 125 saves, 425 strikeouts and 104 walks in 410 games. Reed pitched for both the Mets and Red Sox last year, finishing 2-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 19 saves in 77 games. He had 76 strikeouts and just 15 walks.
To make room for Reed on the roster, the Twins designated left-handed reliever Buddy Boshers for release or assignment.