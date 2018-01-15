MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings season is still very much alive and well, but Mike Zimmer might have to find a new offensive coordinator for next year.

According to an NFL.com report, the New York Giants are expected to hire current Vikings Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur. He interviewed with the Giants, among several teams, during Minnesota’s bye week last week during the NFC Wild Card Playoffs.

It would be the second time in his career Shurmur would be an NFL head coach. He was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2011-12, and went 9-23. He also won his only game as an interim coach in 2015 after the Philadelphia Eagles fired Chip Kelly.

Shurmur has been in charge of a Vikings offense this season that’s been in the top half of the NFL statistically all season. And that’s been with a third-string quarterback in Case Keenum, and a running back duo of Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon after Dalvin Cook went down early with a season-ending knee injury.