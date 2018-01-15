MEDITERRANEAN SEA BASS

2 skinless sea bass fillet(s) (about 4 oz. each)

2 sheets parchment paper, about 15″ square

– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

2 tsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tsp. drained capers

2 tsp. chopped fresh basil

1 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp. finely chopped garlic

6 grape tomatoes, halved

– For serving: balsamic glaze, such as Cucina Viva brand, to taste

Place each piece of fish in the center of a sheet of parchment. Season fish with salt and pepper. Divide and sprinkle remaining ingredients, except balsamic glaze, on top of fish. Seal parchment packets: bring opposite sides of the parchment together over the fish; fold the two edges together 2-3 times as if you were closing a paper lunch sack; crease firmly; press down and lightly crease the folded edges of the packet to slightly flatten it; fold the open ends of the packet in towards the center 2-3 times, creasing firmly to close the packet. Place packets on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in a preheated 400° oven until fish flakes easily with a fork (about 15 min.). Serve fish drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Serves 2.

EASY HALIBUT VERACRUZ

2 skinless halibut fillet(s) (about 6 oz. each)

– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2 tsp. drained capers

1 tbsp. chopped pitted green olives

1 tsp. ground cumin

16 oz. Kowalski’s Fresh Pomodoro Sauce

1 ½ tbsp. Kowalski’s Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

– garnishes: chopped fresh cilantro and freshly grated orange zest, to taste (optional)

Lightly season fish with salt and pepper; place in an 8″ or 9″ square glass baking dish coated with 1 tsp. olive oil. In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tsp. oil. Add jalapeño; sauté for 3 min. Add capers, olives and cumin and; sauté for 1 min. Stir in sauce and orange juice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer until slightly thick (about 3 min.). Pour tomato mixture over fish; bake in a preheated 400° oven until fish flakes easily with a fork (about 15 min.). Serve fish garnished with cilantro and orange zest.

Serves 2.