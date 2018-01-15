Filed Under:Minnesota State Fair, State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota State Fairgrounds is getting an $11.1 million face-lift.

The State Fair’s board of managers on Sunday approved $7.2 million in capital improvements and $3.8 million in maintenance projects for the coming year.

The work will include construction of a new restroom and new pet exhibition area, improvements to the livestock complex and upgrades to infrastructure.

The projects will be funded through State Fair operating revenue and grants from the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

The board also decided to keep admission prices the same last year. The 2018 fair will be held Aug. 23 through Sept. 3.

