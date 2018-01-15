MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings and their fans are celebrating after a Minnesota Miracle win.

After blowing a 17-0 lead, the Vikings found themselves in the final seconds of the fourth quarter trailing the New Orleans Saints.

Then quarterback Case Keenum threw a heart-stopping pass to Stefon Diggs, who amazingly caught it and turned to complete a 61-yard touchdown. It was the first-ever walk-off touchdown in NFL playoff history.

After the stunning finish, there was the wait to clear the field for the point-after attempt. The Saints players, who had all gone to the locker room, had to come back out. By the time everyone got lined up, the Vikings ended up just taking a knee.

In the end, both the Vikings and the Saints lost two leads in the final three minutes of the game.

Everywhere on social media, people were sharing their thrilled cheers. Here were just some of them:

@FOX9 @kare11 @WCCO I told my cousin in the 2nd quarter I was already near tears, and win or lose I’d be crying. Just didn’t expect it to be that intense, but what a game! So glad it was for the W!!! #SkolVikings!!!! pic.twitter.com/bQQIUEP5yI — Hannah Davis (@WriterHannahD) January 15, 2018

As you can probably tell, we got some Vikings fans in the family pic.twitter.com/3YinQiOaNI — Riley Hoffman (@Riley_Hoffman3) January 15, 2018

Very proud of our entire KFAN staff tonight. #Skol #KFANVikes RT @PAOnTheMic: I became a little excited when making eye contact with #Vikings coaches shortly after #MinneapolisMiracle. pic.twitter.com/eDlknA2x5J — Chad Abbott (@ChadRAbbott) January 15, 2018

And even non-Minnesotans were getting into the act: