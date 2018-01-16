MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last time the Super Bowl was in Minnesota was in 1992, and the theme for halftime show was called “Winter Magic”

It featured featured giant snowmen, hanging snow globes and ice skaters on stage.

Lakeville resident Scott Bloom performed in the halftime show with the University of Minnesota Marching Band as a tuba player. He is not alone in his opinion of the show.

“It was terrible. It truly was terrible,” Bloom said. “You had all these hokey dancers. They had people in the stands holding up plaques, and then they shaped little snowflakes.”

Burnsville resident Miriam Ring was one of them. She had to hold up a sign during the show, where the main act that year was Gloria Estefan.

“It wasn’t anything like, ‘Oh my gosh, this was the most amazing thing I saw,’” Ring said.

Estefan was a name in her own right, and her career was very hot in 1992. But the show’s cold theme was received poorly, and has been dubbed by some media critics as the worst halftime show ever.

In fact, that year it had lower ratings than “In Living Color” on a competing network.

The next halftime show would feature Michael Jackson at Super Bowl XXXIV, starting a new wave of making the halftime show an entertainment experience on its own.

“Because they were so embarrassed by what took place with ours, they felt they truly needed to get a big name out there,” Bloom said.

Justin Timberlake will be bringing sexy back to Minneapolis this time.

“I certainly hope that they do a much better job with this one,” Bloom said.

The 1992 halftime show did feature a lot of dancers from local high schools and color guards around the state.

For what it’s worth, Bloom and Ring had high praise for Harry Connick Jr., who performed “The Star Spangled Banner” that year. Pink will perform the National Anthem this year.

Read More: Top 5 Worst Super Bowl Halftime Shows