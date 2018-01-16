MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three Twin Cities brothers known for creating giant snow sculptures of sea creatures outside their north metro home plan to debut their latest creation Tuesday night.

Last year, the Bartz brothers — Austin, Trevor and Connor – created a 22-foot-tall snow fish and raised more than $25,000 to help provide clean water and sanitation for people in Malawi, Africa.

This year, the boys sculpted a giant crab with an 18-foot-tall tail. They plan on showing off their latest work at 7 p.m. outside their New Brighton home.

Again, the brothers are planning to raise $25,000 for clean water in partnership with the poverty-fighting group, One Day’s Wages. (You can donate to the effort here.)

As for the sculpture’s name, the brothers are taking suggestions. A poll on Facebook has two options: Diggs and Crawford.

Following the Minneapolis Miracle on Sunday, it’s no wonder that Diggs – named after Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs – is the favorite.

The giant crab is the brothers’ seventh snow sculpture. In past years, they’ve made a giant octopus, a shark, a turtle, and a walrus.