MINNEAPOLIS ((WCCO) – A small child died Monday afternoon in a house fire in western Wisconsin.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says a fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in a home on Margaret Street in Richmond.
Firefighters, police and sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire, and they tried to again access to the child, as did family members and neighbors.
But the heat and flames were too much. The child died in the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The child’s name has yet to be released.