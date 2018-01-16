Filed Under:Gov. Mark Dayton

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton has readied his wish list for public works projects across Minnesota.

The Democratic governor was set to unveil his so-called bonding bill proposal on Tuesday morning. The debate over construction projects will be a marquee item for lawmakers when they return to the Capitol Feb. 20.

Dayton’s list generally includes a mix of basic infrastructure repairs, new projects on college campuses and water quality improvement measures.

The Dayton administration’s economic forecast assumed the Legislature would pass an $800 million bill this year. But the final size of the package is a political decision between Democrats who push for more projects and Republicans who will likely seek to limit the state’s borrowing.

