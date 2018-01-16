Miss North Dakota 2017 Cara Mund is crowned as Miss America 2018 by Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields during the 2018 Miss America Competition Show at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 10, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (credit: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)
The Miss America Foundation is a big supporter of the Taste of the NFL. And Miss America 2018, Cara Mund, is planning to be here in the Twin Cities for the Taste’s Party with a Purpose.
She’ll be wearing a $15,000 diamond necklace, which they will raffle off.
