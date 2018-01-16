MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings came out on top on Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but as no one needs to be reminded, it was looking downright dire for the team in the game’s final seconds.

After blowing a 17-0 lead, the Vikings found themselves down by one point with just seconds to go in the fourth quarter.

According to various reports in social media, it was somewhere at that point when Saints coach Sean Payton mocked the Vikings and their fans by enacting the now-ubiquitous “SKOL Clap.”

Ben Leber, reporting for KFAN, was among the first who mentioned it. But then, Twitter user Jonathan Fortner provided the receipts late Monday evening.

Saints HC Sean Payton was 100% sure they had won when he mocked #Vikings faithful with the Skol Chant. Cc: @jgkfan @PAOnTheMic pic.twitter.com/qC2zNNs1u6 — Jonathan Fortner (@jrfortner) January 16, 2018

All’s well that ends well, though. Stefan Diggs caught that pass for a 61-yard touchdown as the last grains of sand were exiting the upper half of the hourglass.