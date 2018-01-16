MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s not enough for some Vikings fans to have been at Sunday’s extraordinary win over the Saints. They want to be in Philly for the NFC Championship game too.

Fans started making plans for Sunday’s game against the Eagles hours after the 29-24 win. Demand is so high to get there that Sun Country added a second flight to Philadelphia.

The euphoria has yet to wear off for Vikings fans who cheered on the team in person Sunday. After the Minneapolis miracle, Aaron Obermann knew he must be there again, this time to watch them Bring It Home.

“I want to witness history. We’re going to do it. We’re going to be the first team to play in a home Super Bowl. We’re going to be the first team to win it,” Obermann said.

The confident fan and member of Viking World Order committed allegiance to the Vikings as a kid, watching with family.

“It’s in my blood, who I am, it’s part of me. Some people go on vacations and go travel — like, no. This is it for me this is what I do,” Obermann said.

He knows the price to travel is high but says the cost would be greater to miss out.

“I’ve got to pull all my strings. I’ll get everything situated where I’m staying and my airfare and tickets,” Obermann said.

And he’s not alone.

“Super pumped, super excited,” Bill Boldenow said.

Within an hour of the win, Boldenow was on his phone making arrangements.

“Plane tickets booked, hotel is booked. I’m going there is no question about it, wife’s given me permission it’s on,” Boldenow said.

He is still looking for the right seats, preferably by Vikings fans. He said he’ll bring the same intensity to Lincoln Financial Field.

“A game of this magnitude how could you not want to be there?” Boldenow said.