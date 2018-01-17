Filed Under:Montevideo, Skol, Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MnDOT crews have some road work to do before the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday night, they need to shut down the part of northbound Interstate 35W that leads to downtown Minneapolis and the ramp that goes to Interstate 94 west.

The overnight closures will last from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

The closed areas will reopen during the Thursday morning rush but close again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Detours will be posted.

The closures are needed as crews add another lane into downtown Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl festivities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch