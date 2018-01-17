MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Chisago County woman spent the final months of her life encouraging others to live life to the fullest.

Ev Jacobson was 53 years old when she lost her battle with cancer last week. Ev was married to Twin Cities radio host Paul Koffy from BUZ’N 102.9 FM.

In this week’s Life Story, he shares how his wife’s optimism impacted him and those around her.

“I loved the daylights out of her,” Paul said.

They met while working at a radio station in Dallas. An instant friendship blossomed into a long-distance relationship as each pursued their careers in different cities.

“I couldn’t envision what was going to happen but I couldn’t envision, whatever it was, happening without her,” Paul said.

And so Paul asked Ev to marry him and with her two children, they built a strong family bond.

“All the things I knew I wanted and all the things I didn’t know I needed and wanted. And it was perfect,” he said.

He says Ev loved a challenge, so he encouraged her to give bee keeping a try.

“Everyone around town started calling her the Bee Lady in Texas. And she was like, ‘Oh… I want to do this, I want to grow this.’ We kind of started that,” he said.

Two years ago, the couple bought a farm in Shafer, Minn., where Ev continued her bee keeping and developed a following on social media. She openly talked about her love of nature and her battle with cancer.

In her final Facebook post she wrote: “Life is precious, fill it with Love , take the pictures, say I LOVE YOU, never let anyone question how much you care.”

A message Paul now spreads as well.

“This story on Earth has the same ending for all of us and there is an adventure waiting on the other side,” Paul said.

Ev became an ordained minister so that she could preside over her daughter’s wedding in 2013.

“Once you figure out it’s a short ride, and it really is about love, it changes your perspective on everything,” he said.

Ev Jacobson died on Jan. 7 after a seven-year battle with gastric cancer.

To honor her, her family says she would have loved for people to plant trees and flowers to benefit honey bees and butterflies. You can order pre made bee pollinator packs from the Minnesota State Horticultural Society or trees such as dogwood, willow, cherry blossom, apple, purple leaf sand cherry, sargaent cherry or basswood which can be ordered from the Arbor Day Foundation.

You can plant them at your home or have them sent to 19073 Franconia Trl Shafer, MN 55074

Evelyn was also very passionate about helping victims of child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. You can make donations to protect, restore, and empower helpless victims at Destiny Rescue.