MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City officials in Minneapolis are telling drivers to expect road closures around the convention center as an interactive football theme park is being built there for the Super Bowl.
On Thursday, Second Avenue and Grant Street will close along the blocks in front of the convention center. The road will be fully re-opened on Feb. 8.
During the closure period, the lanes leading into downtown will reopen during the morning (7 a.m. – 9 a.m.) and evening (5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.) rush hours on Thursday and Friday, as well as on Monday and Tuesday.
Other streets around the convention center, such as 3rd Avenue South and 16th Street East, will also be subject to intermittent closures.
