MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The punter for the New Orleans Saints is about to cut a big check to a Minnesota hospital.

Following the Minneapolis Miracle touchdown Sunday, Thomas Morstead was the first Saints player to come back from the lockeroom for the point-after attempt.

After the game, a Vikings fan posted to Reddit, encouraging people to donate to Morstead’s “What You Give Will Grow” foundation.

Morstead had this to say.

“We’re going to take all the money…because that’s where all the money’s coming from, just really blown away by everybody,” he said.

Morstead decided to give all donations received this week from Vikings fans to the child life program at Children’s Minnesota.

As of 9 a.m., donations from Vikings fans to Morestead’s charity were hovering around $13,000. (Click here to donate.)

Many fans probably remember the punter because he kept grabbing his side after kicks.

He tore some cartilage during the game, but kept playing.

