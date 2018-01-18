MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a Twin Cities middle school principal and teacher are under investigation.
Officers think Chris Endicott and his wife, Andrea, may have accessed private documents on school computers.
Chris, principal at Century Middle School in Lakeville, and Andrea, who teaches at Scott Highlands Middle School in Apple Valley, are both on administrative leave.
One of Andrea’s co-workers went to police when someone remotely reset her district iPad and moved private documents.
Investigators said they tracked the unauthorized access back to the Endicotts’ home.
Police are now checking the couple’s devices for any evidence of possible computer crimes.