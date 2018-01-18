The Minnesota Vikings are embarking on potential history this week as they’ll head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles for the NFC Championship Game.

The Vikings haven’t played for the NFC title since the 2009-10 season. We all remember that heartbreak. Fumbles, 12 men in the huddle out of a timeout, Brett Favre throwing across his body for a crushing interception and the phantom penalty on Ben Leber that led to the New Orleans Saints game-winning field goal.

We’ve reminded you several times that no host city’s team has ever played in a Super Bowl. The Vikings, after a miraculous victory over the Saints on Sunday, are a win over the Eagles away from playing a virtual home game for the Super Bowl.

The way Sunday’s game ended, it makes some wonder if a higher power is at work. Are the Vikings a team of destiny this year? Is this finally the year they break through and win a championship?

The Vikings are 0-4 in Super Bowls, and they’ve lost their last five NFC title games. Four of those were on the road, but none of that matters this week.

WCCO Sports Director Mark Rosen made a bold prediction Wednesday night. He thinks it’s the Vikings year to play in the Super Bowl. His prediction: Vikings 20, Eagles 14.

The Vikings haven’t played in a Super Bowl since 1977. That’s a 41-year drought.