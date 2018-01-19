(credit: Thinkstock)

New Year’s resolution time is the perfect occasion to get rid of recurrent sources of negative energy….and for a lot of families, food waste is a weekly source of guilty feelings.

CobornsDelivers, has great ideas for cutting down on food waste, including these recipes:

CobornsDelivers rescue produce one pan chicken dinner. 

Ingredients

  • 4 small potatoes, cut into wedges
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 ½ teaspoons rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 sliced zucchini
  • 2 (8-oz.) cooked chicken breasts
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 c. shredded Italian five-cheese blend
  • 1 pt. Grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 Chopped Garlic Clove
  • 2 tsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 1/3 c. Torn fresh basil leaves

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 475°F. Toss potato wedges, olive oil, rosemary, and Italian seasoning together in a medium bowl. Add potato wedges to a greased baking sheet. Bake potato wedges for 20 minutes. Add zucchini to baking sheet and cook 12 more minutes.
  2. Push potatoes to middle of baking sheet and top with chopped chicken and Italian five-cheese blend. Bake until cheese is melted, 3 to 4 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, toss together grape tomatoes, garlic, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Season with kosher salt and black pepper. Spoon tomato mixture and basil over potatoes. Serve immediately.

Rescue Fruit and Veggie Bag Chocolate Mousse (makes 4 servings)

  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and cubed
  • 1 banana, peeled and cubed
  • ¼ cup cocoa powder
  • ¼- ½ cup milk of choice
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Pinch of salt

Place all ingredients in a blender and pulse until smooth. Enjoy

