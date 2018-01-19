(credit: Thinkstock)
New Year’s resolution time is the perfect occasion to get rid of recurrent sources of negative energy….and for a lot of families, food waste is a weekly source of guilty feelings.
CobornsDelivers, has great ideas for cutting down on food waste, including these recipes:
CobornsDelivers rescue produce one pan chicken dinner.
Ingredients
- 4 small potatoes, cut into wedges
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 ½ teaspoons rosemary
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 sliced zucchini
- 2 (8-oz.) cooked chicken breasts
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 c. shredded Italian five-cheese blend
- 1 pt. Grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 Chopped Garlic Clove
- 2 tsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1/3 c. Torn fresh basil leaves
Directions
- Preheat oven to 475°F. Toss potato wedges, olive oil, rosemary, and Italian seasoning together in a medium bowl. Add potato wedges to a greased baking sheet. Bake potato wedges for 20 minutes. Add zucchini to baking sheet and cook 12 more minutes.
- Push potatoes to middle of baking sheet and top with chopped chicken and Italian five-cheese blend. Bake until cheese is melted, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Meanwhile, toss together grape tomatoes, garlic, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Season with kosher salt and black pepper. Spoon tomato mixture and basil over potatoes. Serve immediately.
Rescue Fruit and Veggie Bag Chocolate Mousse (makes 4 servings)
- 1 ripe avocado, peeled and cubed
- 1 banana, peeled and cubed
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- ¼- ½ cup milk of choice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Pinch of salt
Place all ingredients in a blender and pulse until smooth. Enjoy