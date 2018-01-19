MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Don’t stop believing, because mega rock bands Def Leppard and Journey are set to co-headline a summer show at Target Field.
As part of their 58-city North American tour, the bands will hit Target Field on Friday, July 27.
The tour will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, who are known for hits like “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”
“This tour is going to be a blast! We’ve toured together before and it was massive. This time it’s going to be even bigger and better!” Def Leppard’s Joe Elliot said.
Tickets go on sale on Saturday, Feb. 3.