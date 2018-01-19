Filed Under:Michael Douglas, Sexual Misconduct Allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who worked for Michael Douglas in the late 1980s says he fondled himself in front of her — an allegation the actor has vigorously denied.

Susan Braudy appeared Friday on NBC’s “Today” show.

Braudy, a journalist and author, says the actor unbuckled his belt, put his hand into his trousers and fondled himself in her presence. She says a friend later cautioned her not to tell anyone.

Douglas, a two-time Oscar winner, told Deadline earlier this month that he anticipated an upcoming report would contain an allegation by a former employee that he acted inappropriately in front of her about 32 years ago. He called it a “complete lie, fabrication.” He says his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, “has been very supportive.”

Douglas’ agent and publicist didn’t immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

