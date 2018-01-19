Filed Under:Local TV, Mark Dayton, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia, Philadelphia Eagles, Tom Wolf

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While Philadelphia’s mayor declined a friendly bet with his Minneapolis counterpart on this weekend’s NFC Championship game, the governors of both cities are willing to wager.

The victor of the bet will get a sweet treat from the loser’s state. If the Eagles win, Gov. Mark Dayton will send a 5-pound Pearson’s Salted Nut Roll to Philadelphia Gov. Tom Wolf. If the Vikings triumph, Wolf will send Dayton 5 pounds of Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets.

Earlier in the week, Philadelphia Mayor Tim Kenney declined a wager with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, saying he “doesn’t want to jinx anything.”

The Eagles host the Vikings in Philadelphia Sunday. In addition to confectionary compensation, the winner will play in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

