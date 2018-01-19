As it turns out, the Hawaiian alert agency responsible for deciding whether or not to push those alert buttons has some of the nation’s top cyber-technology, most notably, in the arena of password protection.
The password “Warningpoint2,” which has since been changed, but maybe not since that’s exactly what a Russian hacker would expect you to do, was kept on a top-secret post-it note, stuck to the monitor of this fella’s computer.
A password for the Hawaii emergency agency was inadvertently published in an @AP photo in July 2017 after being written on a post-it note. https://t.co/nQSzg8rX3q pic.twitter.com/No2ECUXOQy
— Rob Price (@robaeprice) January 16, 2018