As it turns out, the Hawaiian alert agency responsible for deciding whether or not to push those alert buttons has some of the nation’s top cyber-technology, most notably, in the arena of password protection.

The password “Warningpoint2,” which has since been changed, but maybe not since that’s exactly what a Russian hacker would expect you to do, was kept on a top-secret post-it note, stuck to the monitor of this fella’s computer.

