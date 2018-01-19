MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Beginning Friday, carry-on bags on Sun Country flights will cost you a little extra.
The Minnesota-based airline’s “Bundle & Go” policy ups the fee for carry-on baggage to $30 each way in the continental 48 and $35 to all other destinations.
The cost for checked bags has dropped to $20 in the continental 48 and $25 for all other destinations.
When the policy was announced in October, Sun Country said in a statement: “The new product offering will speed up the boarding and deplaning processes by encouraging checked baggage thus reducing time taken to store and remove bags from the cabin and ultimately help get customers to their destinations sooner.”
Travelers can still carry a purse or small backpack on any flight for free.
The policy went into effect for reservations on Oct. 25, so passengers who booked flights before that date scheduled for after Jan. 19 will not be charged the new fee.