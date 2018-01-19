MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and a couple of key contributors are listed as questionable.
Wide receiver Adam Thielen missed practice Wednesday and was a limited participant Thursday and Friday with a lower back injury. Thielen caught six passes for 74 yards in last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints.
Safety Andrew Sendejo is also questionable with a concussion. Sendejo intercepted Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the first quarter of last Sunday’s game. He later left the game after taking a hard hit from Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Zimmer said he’s optimistic Sendejo will play.
Cornerback Mackensie Alexander is also listed as questionable with a rib injury. Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen is out.
The Eagles have not yet released their injury report.