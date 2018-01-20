STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Stillwater.
Authorities say Stillwater police were sent to Lakeview Hospital about 7 p.m. Friday on a report of a gunshot victim. The victim — 18-year-old Charles O’Connell of Stillwater — was pronounced dead a short time later.
The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man is being detained as a person of interest, and there is no threat to the community.
The shooting remains under investigation.
