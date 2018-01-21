SKOL VIKINGS: Your Best Skol Chants | Vikings Fans Invade Philly | Who The Experts Are Picking
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Apparently, there’s reason to beware of football fans in Philadelphia.

Overnight in the City of Brotherly Love, crews greased streetlight poles in hopes of keeping ecstatic fans from climbing them in the unlikely event the Eagles beat the Vikings in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

The winner of the game will be headed to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

The Vikings haven’t played in a Super Bowl since 1977. If they beat the Eagles, they’d be the first team in NFL history to play the big game in their own stadium.

The last time Eagles were in the Super Bowl was 2004.

