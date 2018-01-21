WINTER STORM: Latest Forecast | 10+ Inches Expected For Southern MN  | Weather Center | School Closings
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ninety-nine-year-old Millie Wall has experienced a lot of heartbreak in her decades as a Vikings fan, so one more dispiriting loss won’t stop her from cheering on her team.

After the Vikings were crushed 38-7 by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, Millie’s family put out the following statement:

“Millie Wall and our family would like to extend their sincerest thank you to the Minnesota Vikings, the NFL, and the community for following her story over the last few weeks. We would also like to congratulate the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on their trip to Super Bowl LII here in our home city of Minneapolis on February 4, 2018. Our family and the state of Minnesota look forward to welcoming both teams and their fans to our community over the next couple of weeks.

“Millie Wall continues to remain a huge fan of the Minnesota Vikings, despite the loss this evening against Philadelphia. Her fandom, positivity, and support of the team will continue in the off season and into next season, where she is hopeful for another incredible season like this one.

“Thank you again for your continued support and love for Millie Wall.”

Here’s hoping the Vikings don’t let Millie down next year.

