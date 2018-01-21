MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings released their inactives for the NFC Championship Game, and they will have two quarterbacks dressed.
Both Teddy Bridgewater and Kyle Sloter were deactivated. That means Sam Bradford will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Case Keenum.
Offensive lineman Danny Isidora, and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen are also inactive.
Perhaps most importantly, wide receiver Adam Thielen and safety Andrew Sendejo are both active and will play. Thielen missed practice early in the week and was limited Thursday and Friday with a lower back injury. Sendejo was limited most of the week, undergoing testing in the concussion protocol.