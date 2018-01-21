9:15 p.m.

Bradley Cooper found plenty of silver linings in the Eagles’ playbook.

Cooper, a real-life Eagles fan who also played one in the hit film “Silver Linings Playbook,” was dressed in Eagles green and sat among the scores of famous fans who went wild when Nick Foles threw his third touchdown pass of the game, a 5-yard score to Alshon Jeffrey that made it 38-7 over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.

Cooper and former Philadelphia 76ers great Charles Barkley were spotted cheering for the Eagles as the game turned into a rout.

8:45 p.m.

Billboards went up around Philly for the holidays that read, “Philly believes in you, St. Nick .”

Who doesn’t trust in Nick Foles now?

Foles and the Eagles stayed aggressive to open the third quarter and take a 31-7 lead against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.

Foles threw a 41-yard TD pass to Torrey Smith off a flea-flicker , his second 40-plus touchdown of the game. Foles was knocked for not being nearly as creative or elusive as Carson Wentz was in running an offense. But Foles has dominated the NFL’s top-ranked defense overall and has the Eagles thinking of playing in their first Super Bowl since they lost to, yup, this year’s AFC champions the New England Patriots in 2005.

— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles are halfway to the Super Bowl.

Nick Foles stood in the pocket, had plenty of time to look for a receiver because of great protection and unloaded a 53-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery and Jake Elliott kicked a 38-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 24-7 lead over the Minnesota Vikings at halftime of the NFC championship game.

The Eagles had rushing, receiving and a defensive touchdown that sent Eagles fans into a frenzy.

Former Flyers great Eric Lindros , ex-Phillies slugger and World Series champion Ryan Howard , and diehard Eagles fan and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout were among the star athletes at the game rooting on the Eagles.

Disgraced comedian and Philadelphia native Bill Cosby even returned home to cheer for the Eagles.

— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia.

___

7:30 p.m.

LeGarrette Blount powered his way up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of the NFC championship game.

Blount could face a familiar team should he lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl. He won a Super Bowl last season with New England and led the Patriots with 18 rushing touchdowns. The Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to win the AFC title

Blount knocked over safety Andrew Sendejo for his 10th career postseason TD. His 10 postseason touchdowns are the most for any player since 2013 and four more than any other player.

— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia.

_____

7:10 p.m.

Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson electrified the home crowd and tied the NFC championship game with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Case Kennum was pressured by Chris Long and appeared to get his hand smacked on the throw. Robinson crisscrossed the field and directed traffic, pointing toward his blockers to guide him all the way to the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.

Long and Robinson signed low-money free-agent deals in the offseason and paid big dividends in the title game. Long shared a pregame embrace with his father, Hall-of-Famer Howie Long .

— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia.

_____

6:54 p.m

The Minnesota Vikings made it look easy on the opening drive of the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Case Keenum threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Kyle Rudolph for the 7-0 lead . Eagles linebacker Naje Goode was late to react and left Rudolph all alone in the end zone.

The Vikings moved 75 yards on nine plays and silenced what had been a crazed Eagles crowd. The Vikings may have more than the Super Bowl on their minds. Rudolph and two of his teammates mimicked the act of the Olympic sport of curlingfor their TD celebration.

— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)