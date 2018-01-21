MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple fire departments west of the metro responded to a blaze at a business in Rockford Saturday morning.
According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported a fire at 6800 Bleck Drive just before 10:30 a.m. A business called Holiday Sales is located there.
As of noon, the fire was still burning. Fire departments from Rockfgord, Delano, Montrose and Hanover were on scene.
The sheriff’s office said they do not yet know what caused the fire. It is unknown if anyone was injured.