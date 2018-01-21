SKOL VIKINGS: Your Best Skol Chants | Vikings Fans Invade Philly | Who The Experts Are Picking
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is still being non-committal about whether he’ll seek re-election to an 11th term.

The Republican says that’s a decision he always makes with his wife “each and every term” before Wisconsin’s filing deadline. The deadline this year is June 1.

Ryan adds “I’m not going to share my thinking with you before I even talk to my wife.”

Ryan is being asked about his future on CBS’s Face the Nation.

Ryan will be a heavy favorite to win re-election, but mid-term elections are historically difficult for the party in power. Democrats are voicing increasing confidence about their prospects of winning the House.

Ryan has made clear he’s not going anywhere anytime soon, telling The Associated Press last month: “I’ve got no plans to do anything different.”

