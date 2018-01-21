SKOL VIKINGS: Your Best Skol Chants | DeRusha Takes On Philly | Skol! At Minneapolis City Hall
(credit: Benson Family)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It took nearly two years, but three brothers in southern Minnesota have finally completed a Lego masterpiece: a miniature U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Benson Family of Faribault posted about the project Saturday on Facebook, adding that it was the “perfect weekend” to show off the boys’ hard work.

A video of the construction shows the brothers’ attention to detail and their eye for LEGO architecture. From functional doors to a working Jumbotron, their U.S. Bank Stadium is a monument to Skol.

As the Benson boys – Aaron, David and Luke – debuted their work, the Vikings headed to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game.

A win Sunday would mean the Vikings would play the Super Bowl in their home stadium, becoming the first team in NFL history to do so.

