MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two women have pleaded guilty to charges in the April 2017 shooting death of a 19-year-old Bloomington man.
The incident happened April 27 at the Hampshire Hill Apartments, and that the victim was likely targeted. Authorities said at the time, it appears there was a struggle between the victim, Corey Elder, and his killer.
Bloomington police later made six arrests in connection with the incident. Two women, Megan Christine Cater of Lakeville and Briana Marie Martinson of Prior Lake, both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges Monday in the incident.
According to charges in the case, Martinson and Cater were among six people who went to Elder’s apartment to steal drugs. They regularly bought drugs from him.