(credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Foo Fighters are coming to the Xcel Energy Center in the fall.
The Grammy Award-winning band announced Monday that they’ve expanded their Concrete and Gold tour across North America to include seven new dates, including one in St. Paul.
The Foo Fighters are slated to play the Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 18.
Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. General admission tickets will be $99.
The last time the Foo Fighters played the X was in 2016.