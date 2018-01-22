WINTER STORM: Latest Forecast | Heavy Snow Moves Into Southern MN | Weather Center | School Closings
Filed Under:Foo Fighters, St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center
(credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Foo Fighters are coming to the Xcel Energy Center in the fall.

The Grammy Award-winning band announced Monday that they’ve expanded their Concrete and Gold tour across North America to include seven new dates, including one in St. Paul.

The Foo Fighters are slated to play the Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 18.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. General admission tickets will be $99.

The last time the Foo Fighters played the X was in 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch