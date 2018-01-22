MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are seeking as many as three suspects after a Holiday gas station in Hopkins was robbed Sunday night.
Hopkins police responded to the gas station at 300 11th Avenue South at about 7:20 p.m. on a report of a robbery taking place. When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the area. One employee had suffered minor injuries from an assault, and three male suspects were involved.
Witnesses told police one of the suspects indicated he had a weapon, but none was displayed during the incident.
Gas station employees said cash was stolen, as well as several cartons of cigarettes. The suspects fled in a dark colored SUV. The Hopkins Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
The incident remains under investigation.