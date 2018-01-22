WINTER STORM: Latest Forecast | Heavy Snow Moves Into Southern MN | Weather Center | School Closings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police took a good-natured jab at the Minnesota Vikings as the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game, and lost out on a trip to the Super Bowl.

As the Eagles went up 31-7 against the vaunted Vikings defense, Sioux Falls police tweeted: “We just have been contacted by the @MinneapolisPD and are assisting in the locating of the Minnesota Vikings defense.”

The Argus Leader reports the tweet on the department’s official Twitter account went on to say: “If located we will let you know. We must hurry as we have been given a 30 minute time limit to assist.”

The police assistance didn’t help — the Eagles went on to win 38-7.

