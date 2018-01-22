MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The combination of wind and heavy, wet snow is proving to be a frustrating scenario for drivers in the Twin Cities, and a dangerous one in southern Minnesota.

While heavy snowfall blanketed the Twin Cities for the evening commute, the weather was finally starting to let up in southern Minnesota by 5 p.m. By the time it was all said and done, nearly a foot and a half of snow fell around Northfield and Faribault, according to WCCO Weather Watchers in the area.

Last round of totals, then I'm going to bed. See you at 4:30a tmrw! 17.0" Owatonna

16.5" Waseca

14.0" Goodhue

13.0" Mankato

11.5" Prior Lake

11.0" Rosemount

10.5" Burnsville

10.0" Red Wing

9.8" Hudson, WI

9.3" MSP Airport

8.8" Woodbury

8.0" Edina

7.9" Maple Grove

7.0" Chaska — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) January 23, 2018

The wind also pose a hazard across the state, kicking up snowdrifts that’s pushing visibility down to one mile in the Twin Cities. Wind gusts are reaching 40 miles per hour in the southwestern part of the state, and in the 30s in the Metro.

Northern Minnesota might not even notice a snowflake in the sky — the storm’s sharp cutoff stopped just before St. Cloud along the I-94 corridor.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected to continue through the evening and taper over off overnight as the system progresses southeastward. #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/kJ4aGv9N2u — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 22, 2018

The steady snowfall across the south metro has caused several backups and crashes from the Twin Cities and farther south. Metro Transit says 70 percent of its buses are running behind schedule, with an average delay of 25 minutes.

Service update 7:45 pm: 70% of buses are delayed. Average delay is 25 minutes. Blue Line and Green Line are experiencing 20-30 minute delays. Routes 61, 63, 64, & 71 are on snow detour. More details at https://t.co/Qy2y6r4fjl — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) January 23, 2018

There’s no relief for those traveling by air, either. All of the runways are closed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with crews hoping to reopen one of them at 6:30 p.m. Hundreds of flights into and out of the airport were canceled throughout the day.

MSP Airport is still open, but due to poor visibility and continued snow fall, our runways are not currently operational. Please check with your airline to verify the status of your flight. We're hoping to re-open one of our runways at 6:30 p.m. — MSP Airport (@mspairport) January 22, 2018

The State Patrol says there were 184 crashes from midnight to 4:30 p.m. Monday. Thirteen of those crashes resulted in injuries, one of them serious. There were 298 spinouts with cars stuck off the roadway.

Although MnDOT crews are working through the night, dangerous road conditions could continue into Tuesday morning, with the strong winds whipping snow on the roads and causing more visibility issues, especially in the dark.

Still, temperatures shouldn’t drop off significantly as the low-pressure center moves east, according to WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer. That means MnDOT’s pretreatment of roads will have a chance to work through the morning, with temperatures topping out at 26 degrees Tuesday — above average for this time of year.

While the morning commute Tuesday could still be a bit rough, Shaffer says crews should be able to clear the roads for the evening as some sunshine takes over most of the state by mid-morning.

There will be a chance for a thaw later in the week — Friday’s high is forecast at 40 degrees, though there’s still time for that to change.