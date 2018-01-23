WINTER STORM: Latest Forecast | Dangerous Driving Conditions/Canceled Flights Remain | WX Center | Closings
Filed Under:Garrison Keillor, Sexual Misconduct

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Public Radio is providing additional detail of allegations of sexual harassment against humorist Garrison Keillor.

garrison keillor1 Allegations Against Garrison Keillor Went Beyond A Single Touch

Garrison Keillor (credit: CBS)

MPR says Keillor was accused by one woman of dozens of sexually inappropriate incidents over several years, including requests for sexual contact and explicit sexual communications and touching. MPR says the woman detailed the allegations in a 12-page letter that included excerpts of emails and written messages.

The MPR statement disputes Keillor’s assertion in November that MPR terminated its relationship with him over a single incident in which he touched a woman’s bare back.

Keillor did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. He has said in recent weeks he was in negotiations with MPR over separating the two sides’ business interests.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch