MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not everyone is excited about Monday’s snowstorm, but the crew with the Loppet Foundation certainly is.

Organizers announced Monday that the foundation’s City of Lakes Loppet Festival will go on as planned. In recent years, the festival has had to cancel certain events due to poor winter weather.

This year’s lineup includes everything from ski races and skating, to beer tasting and dog-sledding. Organizers say this festival could be the best one ever, and newcomers are welcome.

“The ski companies will be here teaching people how to cross country ski on the trail in downtown Minneapolis. There will be skijoring demos, where the dog is pulling you. Fat bike demos — so there will be the big fat tire bikes,” Loppet Foundation executive director John Munger said. “So people from all over the country who might not be used to the white stuff that we have here can really get a taste of it.”

The festival kicks-off Saturday and runs through Feb. 4. Head to the Loppet’s website for more details and dates of all the events.

