By Linda Cameron
Ever thought to yourself, “Can I do this this?” while attending an art exhibit or crafts fair? With a few crafty moves, you can learn to create your own masterpieces. Local arts and crafts centers actively support the efforts of aspiring local and international artisans. Some have in-residency programs and student exhibit events.
Duluth Art Institute
2229 W. Second St.
Duluth, MN 55806
(218) 723-1310
www.duluthartinstitute.org
An exciting art institute, Duluth offers classes in photography, fiber arts, ceramics, drawing, acrylic painting and water colors, and multimedia. Open studios at its Lincoln Center are on the first Thursday of the month. Ongoing open studios are every Tuesday at the Duluth Depot. Open to DAI members, each studio session at the Depot is $5. Participants bring their own supplies and choose their preferred art mediums. On the first Wednesday of every month, aspiring photographers can bring their photos to the Depot for a free and open critique. Serious artists should consider entering the institute’s in-residency program.
1011 Washington Ave. S., Suite 100
Minneapolis MN 55415
(612) 215-2520
www.mnbookarts.org
1601 E. Lake St.
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 729-9333
www.ingebretsens.com/classes
All thumbs when knitting, sewing or crocheting? You can finesse your way with lessons in these traditional household arts. Ingebretsen’s weaves traditional knit-and-stitch into a modular Scandinavian methodology. Knit one, purl two, learn more than three ways to stitch, and master needlework and yarn work. Wood carving classes at this crafts and gift shop are also popular. Through your own hand carved artifacts, you’ll learn how the Vikings became great ship builders and wood workers.
Wayzata, MN 55391
(952) 473-7361
www.minnetonkaarts.org
Variety is the stuff of life in an arts and crafts class. From calligraphy to printmaking and sculpture, you can work with multiple mediums at this art center. The center hosts workshops for children, adults and families. In a relaxing environment, students can learn painting, drawing, ceramics, jewelry making and photography. Both emerging and established artists have the opportunity to exhibit their works.
2665 4th St.
Anoka MN 55303
(763) 323-8830
www.rumriverart.com