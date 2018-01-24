Filed Under:art institute, Arts, Best Of, bookmaking, crafts, Duluth, fiber arts, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Play, purl, Vikings
(credit: CBS)

By Linda Cameron

Ever thought to yourself, “Can I do this this?” while attending an art exhibit or crafts fair? With a few crafty moves, you can learn to create your own masterpieces. Local arts and crafts centers actively support the efforts of aspiring local and international artisans. Some have in-residency programs and student exhibit events.

Duluth Art Institute      
2229 W. Second St.   
Duluth, MN 55806
(218) 723-1310   
www.duluthartinstitute.org

An exciting art institute, Duluth offers classes in photography, fiber arts, ceramics, drawing, acrylic painting and water colors, and multimedia. Open studios at its Lincoln Center are on the first Thursday of the month. Ongoing open studios are every Tuesday at the Duluth Depot. Open to DAI members, each studio session at the Depot is $5. Participants bring their own supplies and choose their preferred art mediums. On the first Wednesday of every month, aspiring photographers can bring their photos to the Depot for a free and open critique. Serious artists should consider entering the institute’s in-residency program.

Minnesota Center For Book Arts   
1011 Washington Ave. S., Suite 100
Minneapolis MN 55415                       
(612) 215-2520
www.mnbookarts.org
Book arts is about more than bookbinding. Aspiring publishers and book lovers can bookmark space for their own creative bookwork at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts. Book artists of all ages are invited, even children as young as two years old. Working with various media, adults and children can reproduce their favorite books or create original reading material. The program teaches and promotes literacy through a hands-on approach. Also, it’s a unique way to make an imprint in the world of art and publishing.
Ingebretsen’s       
1601 E. Lake St.
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 729-9333
www.ingebretsens.com/classes

All thumbs when knitting, sewing or crocheting? You can finesse your way with lessons in these traditional household arts. Ingebretsen’s weaves traditional knit-and-stitch into a modular Scandinavian methodology. Knit one, purl two, learn more than three ways to stitch, and master needlework and yarn work. Wood carving classes at this crafts and gift shop are also popular. Through your own hand carved artifacts, you’ll learn how the Vikings became great ship builders and wood workers.

Minnetonka Center For The Arts   
2240 North Shore Drive
Wayzata, MN 55391
(952) 473-7361
www.minnetonkaarts.org

Variety is the stuff of life in an arts and crafts class. From calligraphy to printmaking and sculpture, you can work with multiple mediums at this art center. The center hosts workshops for children, adults and families. In a relaxing environment, students can learn painting, drawing, ceramics, jewelry making and photography. Both emerging and established artists have the opportunity to exhibit their works.

Rumriver Art Center         
2665 4th St.
Anoka MN 55303
(763) 323-8830
www.rumriverart.com
Anoka has many places of interest. But did you know this city also has a flourishing art culture? Anoka’s community art center has classes for all ages. Adults and children at all educational levels can express their creativity through drawing, acrylics, watercolor, sculpture, pottery, sketching and a multitude of mixed media. Since 2009, Rumriver has been the art resource center for Minnesota’s North Metro community. The center constantly expands the reach of its programs. Rumriver is also developing a scholarship awards program for students with limited resources.

