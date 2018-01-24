MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 38-year-old Faribault man who worked for the U.S. Postal Service is accused of collecting paid military leave and using the time off to attend Minnesota Wild games, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.

Troy Olson was charged with theft by false representation in connection with the case.

According to the charges, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General launched an investigation after getting information that an employee requested paid military leave and wasn’t conducting military duties.

A review showed Olson requested 34 days of military service leave between March 5, 2016, and May 7, 2017. He was employed as a sales and service associate at the Burnsville Post Office from March of 2016 to May of 2017.

The complaint states Olson was paid for 12 of the 34 days of his requested military leave. He was paid for 93 hours for the 12 days, at a rate of $19.51 an hour. The fraudulent over-payment came to a total of more than $1,800. Olson’s military commander said he hadn’t completed any military duty since January of 2016.

The complaint states the six-month period between September 2016 and February 2017, Olson was overpaid for 72 hours of leave, totaling more than $1,400.

Olson admitted to authorities that he submitted fake military leave requests, knowing he wouldn’t be completing any military tasks. He also admitted to attending Minnesota Wild games on some of the dates he requested leave.