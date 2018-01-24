MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The principal of an Eden Prairie elementary school was found dead earlier this week in the school parking lot.
The Eden Prairie Police Department says the 67-year-old man – identified by the district as Joe Epping — was found in his car, which was parked at Cedar Ridge Elementary.
No foul play is suspected in the death of the Chaska native. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his cause of death.
Josh Swanson, the superintendent of Eden Prairie Schools, described Epping as a beloved administrator.
“He always put kids first,” Swanson said. “His humor, wit and gift of cultivating meaningful relationships were all reasons why we loved Joe.”