Filed Under:Faribault County Sheriff's Office, Guyley May Germain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 91-year-old woman died Tuesday while clearing snow from her residence in southern Minnesota.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call at about 10:56 a.m. at 312 Cleveland Ave. West in Winnebago for a woman, possibly dead, laying outside in the snow. When officers arrived, the located the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the woman appeared to be clearing snow from her gas meter with a broom before she passed away. She was identified as Guyley May Germain.

The Winnebago Police Department assisted the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch