MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 91-year-old woman died Tuesday while clearing snow from her residence in southern Minnesota.
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call at about 10:56 a.m. at 312 Cleveland Ave. West in Winnebago for a woman, possibly dead, laying outside in the snow. When officers arrived, the located the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say the woman appeared to be clearing snow from her gas meter with a broom before she passed away. She was identified as Guyley May Germain.
The Winnebago Police Department assisted the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.