Filed Under:Hackensack, Local TV, Mound

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman celebrated a very special birthday Wednesday.

Jo Sunderlund turned 107 years old. Born in Iowa in 1911, Sunderlund and her family moved to Hackensack, Minnesota in 1914.

jo sunderlund turns 107 107 Year Olds Secret To Longevity? Dont Worry, Do Crosswords

Jo Sunderlund (credit: CBS)

She taught third grade at Our Lady of the Lake school in Mound until the age of 65.

Sunderlund shared a tip for promoting longevity.

“Just don’t worry about the little things,” she said. “If you can’t do anything about it, forget it.”

Sunderlund says she also does the Star Tribune crossword puzzle daily.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch