MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman celebrated a very special birthday Wednesday.
Jo Sunderlund turned 107 years old. Born in Iowa in 1911, Sunderlund and her family moved to Hackensack, Minnesota in 1914.
She taught third grade at Our Lady of the Lake school in Mound until the age of 65.
Sunderlund shared a tip for promoting longevity.
“Just don’t worry about the little things,” she said. “If you can’t do anything about it, forget it.”
Sunderlund says she also does the Star Tribune crossword puzzle daily.