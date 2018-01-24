Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Marrisa Mountain, South Dakota

SISSETON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Minnesota woman who died in a weekend crash in northeastern South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Marrisa Mountain of Granite Falls, Minnesota, was a passenger in a pickup truck that went off Interstate 29 and rolled north of Sisseton on Saturday morning.

She died at the scene. The 28-year-old South Dakota man who was driving suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

Authorities say charges are pending against him.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch